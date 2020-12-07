Moscow deputy mayor says ‘no end in sight’ to fight against coronavirus pandemic

MOSCOW, December 7. /TASS/. There is "no end in sight" to the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, Moscow Deputy Mayor Anastasia Rakova said at the 13th Russian Scientific and Practical Conference with international participation dubbed "Medicine and Quality 2020" on Monday.

"We have been fighting the infection for nine months. The marathon continues with no end in sight," she pointed out.

However, Rakova was hopeful that Moscow would be able to defeat the pandemic in the coming months. "The pandemic made the entire world, including our country and city, face unprecedented challenges. In order to combat them, we had to completely overhaul the city’s healthcare system," the deputy mayor noted.

According to her, "rapid responses and moves to change the existing rules" were crucial. "I think we have never before had to make changes so fast as far as the healthcare system is concerned. It’s important not only to be able to promptly change the rules of the game depending on how the situation develops. It’s crucial to make sure that doctors start using new technologies as soon as possible," Rakova added.

"At the beginning of the pandemic, we had to establish a new system to manage all the processes," she went on to say. "All work, from detecting suspected patients and providing drugs to patients, is carried out for each individual case. The focus is on the people," the Moscow deputy mayor emphasized.