This week in photos: blast in Beirut, hazmat suits at fashion show, corn maze in Belarus

French President Emmanuel Macron visiting a devastated street of Beirut, Lebanon August 6. A powerful blast rocked the Beirut seaport area near the Lebanese Navy’s base on August 4, sending a shockwave through residential neighborhoods of the Lebanese capital. The shockwave destroyed and damaged dozens of buildings and cars © Thibault Camus/Pool via REUTERS

Rescuers at the site of an explosion in Beirut, Lebanon, August 6. According to latest updates, at least 154 people were killed and more than 5,000 were injured. Over 300,000 people were left homeless. © Maxim Grigoryev/TASS

An injured man resting in a chair after a large explosion in Beirut, Lebanon, August 4. Local authorities say the blast was caused by the detonation of 2,700 tonnes of ammonium nitrate, stored in the port after being confiscated by the customs services in 2015 © Daniel Carde/Getty Images

Medical workers showing designs during the virtual fashion show of personal protective equipment (PPE) amid the coronavirus pandemic in Yogyakarta, Indonesia, August 1. The fashion show was held as a form of gratitude for all medical personnel who had fought against COVID-19 © Ulet Ifansasti/Getty Images

Mi-8 helicopter taking part in landing drills for rescuers of the Vladivostok branch of the Far Eastern Regional Search and Rescue Unit to practise rappelling instead of parachuting, at the Ozyornye Klyuchi airfield , Primorye Territory, Russia, August 4 © Yuri Smityuk/TASS

A Brown spider monkey with her baby in the Zoo park of Santa Fe in Medellin, Colombia, August 1. The Brown spider monkey is an endemic species of northern Colombia and northwestern Venezuela and is currently critically endangered © EPA-EFE/Luis Eduardo Noriega A.

Children pulling the head of a sacrificed cow during an Eid al-Adha celebration in Peshawar, Pakistan, August 1. Eid al-Adha is the holiest of the two Muslims holidays celebrated each year. Muslims slaughter a sacrificial animal in commemoration of the Prophet Abraham's readiness to sacrifice his son to show obedience to Allah © EPA-EFE/BILAWAL ARBAB

Fans of the Motor Lublin speedway team on rented lifters observing their team's competition with Betard Sparta Wroclaw in Lublin, Poland, August 2. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, speedway matches are played with limited number of spectators © EPA-EFE/WOJTEK JARGILO

Dutch cyclists Fabio Jakobsen, Dylan Groenewegen and other riders falling near finish line during the 1st stage of Tour de Pologne cycling race, over 195.8 km between Chorzow and Katowice, Poland, August 5 © EPA-EFE/ANDRZEJ GRYGIEL

Scuba divers feeding fish at Moskvarium center of oceanography and marine biology at Moscow's VDNKh exhibition center, Russia, August 5 © Mikhail Metzel/TASS

A girl feeding a camel while sitting on a man's shoulders at Kochevnik ethnic theme park, Moscow region, Russia, August 1 © Stanislav Krasilnikov/TASS