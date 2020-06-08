Number of coronavirus-related deaths in Moscow exceeds 3,000

MOSCOW, June 8. /TASS/. 59 more coronavirus patients died in Moscow during the past day, the city’s anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Monday.

"59 coronavirus-positive patients diagnosed with pneumonia have died in Moscow," it said, adding that the overall number of coronavirus-related deaths has reached 3,029.

To date, a total of 476,658 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 230,688 patients having recovered from the disease. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.

Moscow, which is Russia’s number one in terms of the coronavirus cases, has 197,018 infection cases, including 2,001 confirmed during the past day. As many as 104,347 patients have recovered. A campaign of voluntary testing for coronavirus antibodies continues in the city.