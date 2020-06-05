SpaceX's Crew Dragon launch, a protester and a police officer shaking hands during George Floyd demonstration, and COVID-19 patient taken to the seaside are among some of the developments captured in this week's photos.
This week in photos: Crew Dragon liftoff, unity during US unrest, Covid patient by the sea
Take a look at the world in pictures from TASS photo gallery
SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying the company's Crew Dragon spacecraft launched on NASAs SpaceX Demo-2 mission to the International Space Station with NASA astronauts Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley onboard, at NASAs Kennedy Space Center in Florida, USA, May 30© Bill Ingalls/NASA via Getty Images
US President Donald Trump walking past police in Lafayette Park after his visit to St. John's Church, in Washington, USA, June 1© AP Photo/Patrick Semansky
A protester and a police officer shaking hands in the middle of a standoff during a solidarity rally calling for justice over the death of George Floyd in New York, USA, June 2. Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on May 25© AP Photo/Wong Maye-E
George Floyd's casket carried to a hearse after a memorial service for Floyd at North Central University, in Minneapolis, USA, June 4. Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on May 25© AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews
Police officers and a man staging a one-person protest over the killing of a Yekaterinburg resident who resisted Russian National Guard officers' attempts to arrest him, by the offices of the Moscow Branch of the Russian Interior Ministry in Petrovka Street, Moscow, Russia, June 2. A sign reads "Every day is a feast of ultraviolence #RussianLivesMatter"© Artyom Geodakyan/TASS
A priest measuring the body temperature of believers ahead of a liturgy at St George Cathedral in the village of Nakhabino, Moscow region, Russia, June 3. Religious institutions opened for public in Moscow Region© Mikhail Tereshchenko/TASS
The seating area of the Berliner Ensemble theater showing gaps of removed seats due to coronavirus measures in Berlin, Germany, June 3. Preparations for a step by step reopening of the Berliner Ensemble theater are running. For providing distance between spectators, numerous seats have been removed. From June 10, a couple of theater performances are going to be presented open air in the yard of the Berliner Ensemble theater© EPA-EFE/CLEMENS BILAN
A medical worker in an intensive care unit at a temporary medical facility established for COVID-19 patients at Moscow City Clinical Hospital No 15 (Filatov Hospital), Moscow, Russia, June 1© Sergei Bobylev/TASS
Spotted seal pups nursed back to health at the Tyulen [Seal] rehabilitation center and released into the wild on a coast of Zheltukhina Island in the Peter the Great Gulf, Primorsky territory, Russia, May 31© Yuri Smityuk/TASS Host Photo Agency
The site of a collapsed railway bridge between the village of Molochny and the town of Kola, Murmansk region, Russia, June 3. The flooded Kola River undermined a pillar and caused the collapse of the bridge© Lev Fedoseyev/TASS
Seagulls hunting pearl mullets, a fish species living in Lake Van region in Van, Turkey, June 2© Ali Ihsan Ozturk/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
Hospital patient is taken to the seaside by intensive health care staff outside the Hospital del Mar in Barcelona, Spain, June 03© David Ramos/Getty Images
An aerial view of employees of the Shanxi Coking Coal Yuncheng Salt Group Co., Ltd. netting Sea Monkeys, which could be processed into fish feed, at a salt lake in Yuncheng, Shanxi Province of China, June 1© Xue Jun/VCG via Getty Images
Lung ventilation fails in 70% of COVID-19 cases — Russian Academy of Sciences
Scientists surveyed a group of 76 patients to find out that if applied at early stages, non-invasive lung ventilation helped doctors successfully cope with acute respiratory failure in 71% of cases without resorting to lung ventilation
Russia’s coronavirus vaccine tested on monkeys, hamsters
The Russian Defense Ministry reported that 50 volunteers among the servicemen had been selected to conduct the vaccine trials on humans
Russia ready to offer Turkey technologies for developing fifth-generation fighter
As the Russian defense cooperation official recalled, Turkey was developing the TF-X fifth-generation fighter jet
At least 11 people die, hundreds injured in US protests — media
Most of the casualties are African Americans
Head of CHPP-3 plant workshop detained in case of fuel spill in Norilsk
The loss of containment of the diesel fuel tank occurred on the territory of the combined heat and power plant CHPP-3 in Norilsk, Russia’s Krasnoyarsk Region, on May 29, of which the federal authorities were informed only two days later
Putin sets conditions for Russia’s nuclear weapons use
The document stipulates that the guaranteed deterrence of the potential enemy from aggression against Russia and (or) its allies is referred to the highest state priorities
No need in universal vaccination against novel coronavirus, researcher says
According to him, compulsory vaccination is needed when all population groups are equally exposed to an infection and there is no efficient medicine against it
Nord Stream 2 analyzes possible consequences of expanding US sanctions
Neglecting interests of European consumers, who will be forced to pay more for gas if the pipeline is not constructed, hinders the project, press service of the pipeline operator told TASS
NASA warns about ‘potentially dangerous’ asteroid approaching Earth
The diameter of the asteroid is between 250 and 570 meters
China holds Russia’s comments on Hong Kong in high regard — Foreign Ministry
On Thursday, the Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman decried the attempts to use the UN Security Council as the platform for discussion of the Hong Kong situation as nothing else but settling scores between the US and China
US Secretary of Defense reverses withdrawal of troops sent to Washington amid protests
The US authorities have stopped short of using the military to quell the unrest in Washington, although this possibility was being considered
Russia’s top brass to insure latest stealth drone for over $18 mln
Pursuant to the official document, the Okhotnik stealth drone will be insured against its loss (total or constructive total loss), disappearance or damage as a result of an incident during the insurance period
Moscow demands the US stop police brutality against media workers
Moscow is outraged by the incident in which Sputnik producer Nicole Roussell received wounds while covering mass protests in front of the White House, seeing it as an unfriendly move from the US
Nuclear deterrent policy aimed at exposing fakes about Russia’s plans - experts
On Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on approving the Fundamentals of the country’s nuclear containment state policy
Press review: How SpaceX’s success will impact Russia and Trump turns to Putin over China
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, June 1
Russian figure-skating teen prodigy chalks up third-time Guinness World record
This is Trusova’s third entry into the Guinness Book of World Records as she previously was noted for performing the quad toe loop jump and a quad toe lutz
Seoul’s mayor predicts COVID-19 pandemic will trigger technological boom
In the near future advanced technologies, such as autonomous driving, robot delivery, and smart parking, will be commercialized, according to Park Won-soon
Moscow says expanding G7 summit ‘step in the right direction’ but China’s presence needed
The diplomat pointed to such an effective format, in her view, as the G20, in which both the G7 and BRICS member countries are represented
Press review: Kremlin clarifies use of nukes and Why Trump invited Russia to G7 summit
Top stories in the Russian press on Wednesday, June 3
Russia may start export of Avifavir anti-coronavirus drug
There are many requests from Middle Eastern and Latin American countries, according to the Chief Executive Officer of the Russian Direct Investment Fund
Gazprom threatened with 50 mln euro fine by Polish regulator for lack of cooperation
At the beginning of 2020, the Polish regulator requested Gazprom to provide documents relevant to the case
Turkey’s orders for Russian military hardware estimated at $1 billion
Russia and Turkey are also discussing the possibility of cooperation in the production of aircraft and air defense systems
Sanctions for Iran oil supply to Venezuela go beyond all limits, Russian diplomat says
Foreign ministry Maria Zakharova emphasized that application of restrictive measures against Caracas affects Venezuela’s economy and social sphere
Bill expanding sanctions against Nord Stream 2 presented to US Senate
In particular, US sanctions related to Nord Stream 2 apply to vessels engaged in all pipe laying activities
Russia’s presence at G7 summit in USA will help solve various issues, says Trump
Last week, Trump informed that the G7 summit set to take place in the USA would be moved from late June to September, adding that he plans to invite Russia, South Korea, Australia and India
Billionaire Potanin loses $1.5 bln a day after fuel spill at plant in Norilsk
Nevertheless, the head of Norilsk Nickel remains the richest Russian businessman on the Forbes list
US State Dep’t can no longer talk about human rights violation, says Russian diplomat
Earlier, the Russian foreign ministry called on relevant int'l organizations to come up with a reaction to the increasing occasions of police violence against media representatives who are covering the US protests
Coronavirus can reproduce in human heart muscle cells, study reveals
Since the earliest days of the outbreak in China, the scientists know that the coronavirus damages not only lung cells, but can also infiltrate certain bodies in other body tissues
Lugansk People’s Republic legislature adopts Russian as the only official language
On March 6, the Donetsk People’s Republic also amended its Constitution, defining Russian language as the official language
Russia might register coronavirus vaccine by end of summer - expert
Now the development of the vaccine is at the stage of preclinical trials, they might last another month
Brent oil price drops on news of disagreement within OPEC+
Earlier, Bloomberg announced that OPEC + ministers had disagreements over the implementation of the deal in May
Moscow will lift most COVID-19 restrictions by July 1, mayor says
Sergei Sobyanin added that a schedule for lifting the restrictions may be published on June 8
Belarus’ Lukashenko decides to dismiss government
Earlier on Wednesday, the president discussed the potential composition of a new government.
China backs Russia’s efforts to ensure security
On Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed the country’s nuclear deterrent policy, which is meant to be of a defensive nature
Putin approves fundamentals of nuclear containment state policy
The document stresses that the state policy in the sphere of nuclear containment is of defensive nature and aims to maintain the potential of the nuclear forces at the level sufficient for ensuring nuclear deterrence
Federal emergency declared in Krasnoyarsk Region over oil spill in Norilsk
Under the Russian legislation, a federal emergency is declared after over 5,000 tonnes of oil products are spilled within the country’s borders
Press review: Can the George Floyd protests tilt the election and fuel spill hits Siberia
Top stories in the Russian press on Thursday, June 4
Russia’s Figure Skating Olympic Champ Zagitova to join training camp outside Moscow
A group of figure skaters under the management of world’s famous coach Eteri Tutberidze is currently training at the Novogorsk camp
Russian embassy confirms delivery of MiG-29 fighter jets to Syria
The handover ceremony took place at the Hmeymim air base
Russian Su-57, Turkish TF-X may become competitors at global arms market
In November 2017, then-Minister of Defense noted that Turkey designed the project in a way to not be ultimately dependent on any one nation or company
Russia would like to hear EU, G7 comments about US protests — diplomat
According to the Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, from this moment on the US has lost its moral right to accuse other states of violating human rights
Russian diplomat describes situation with protests in US as ‘American tragedy’
Moscow is not gloating over the situation in the United States, she stressed
Putin agrees to declare national emergency over oil spill in Norilsk
The Russian president lambasted the local officials for the delayed response, expressing outrage over federal officials having to find out about the incident through social networks
