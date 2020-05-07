Russia’s coronavirus cases rise by 11,231 over past day to 177,160.
Lockdown in Moscow to not be eased after May 12
The growth in the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Moscow suggests better detection, the mayor stated
Putin, Lukashenko hash over tackling pandemic during phone call
The conversation also focused on certain issues of interaction within the Union State
SSJ-100 jet emergency lands in Moscow airport due to engine failure
It made a few circles before the landing, spending 30 minutes in the air
Russian National Guard spokesman reveals agency’s mission in Syria
It is tasked with detection and defusing of explosive devices, as well as escorting humanitarian cargo and providing medical assistance to the local population
Belarussian foreign ministry strips Russia’s Channel One crew’s accreditation — TV
The Russian embassy in Belarus told TASS it was awaiting the official document of the Belarusian authorities
Russian researchers develop nanofibers that can stop coronavirus-sized particles
According to the researcher, after the epidemic is over, the nanofibers could be used in water purification systems
Russia confirms over 155,000 coronavirus cases - crisis center
A total of 19,865 people have recovered and 1,451 people have died
Russia’s latest amphibious assault ship to resume sea trials no sooner than late May
The shipbuilders’ sea trials of the large amphibious assault ship Pyotr Morgunov were earlier expected to restart in the second half of April but were later postponed to the beginning of May
Around 400 people check in for Los Angeles-Moscow Aeroflot flight
The SU107 flight is expected to land in Moscow at 13:25 Moscow time
Billionaire Bosov commits suicide
Investigators are currently ascertaining the circumstances of the billionaire’s suicide, a source in law enforcement agencies told TASS
Venezuelan authorities blame outages on attacks on energy grid
At least 19 of Venezuela’s 23 regions were facing power issues
China successfully conducts maiden launch of Long March-5B carrier rocket
The successful rocket launch laid a foundation for creating China’s orbital space station, which is expected to be completed by 2022
Russian army to receive more than 30 new Tornado family MLRS in 2020
This system comprises an upgraded combat vehicle equipped with an automated fire control system, new rockets and corrected rockets with the separated high explosive element
Lukashenko invites leaders to attend Victory Day Parade despite coronavirus pandemic
The Belarusian leader stressed that it would be right to gather in Minsk
Russian T-14 Armata tanks tested in Syria
Serial supplies of Russia’s new T-14 tanks on the Armata platform to Russian troops will begin in 2021
Putin to chair meeting on coronavirus situation
The meeting’s participants would particularly discuss ways to gradually lift lockdown restrictions
Press review: Trump picks envoy for New START talks and Covid-19 lockdown triggers scams
Top stories in the Russian press on Wednesday, May 6
Russian embassy slams Pulitzer Prize winning NYT articles as Russophobic fabrications
These articles can be studied as a guideline on creating false facts, the Russian diplomats noted
US builds nuclear shield to deliver surprise nuclear strike on Russia — General Staff
The general warned Washington seeks to gain the potential to deliver such a strike without a response against any undesirable country
Trump’s guard officers were among mercenaries who snuck into Venezuela - Maduro
To prove that, Venezuelan President demonstrated documents of Luke Denman and Aaron Berry
Venezuela’s Maduro says 13 mercenaries plotting coup captured
Venezuelan President said that everyone who had taken part in the operation to capture the criminals would be rewarded and promoted
Ambassador says coronavirus imported to China, points to genetic sequence as proof
On Wednesday, Fox News reported, citing its sources, that the virus had allegedly spread from a Wuhan laboratory
Trump says US intelligence did not warn him about threat of COVID-19 until late January
Earlier, The Washington Post reported that US intelligence had repeatedly informed Trump about the threat of the virus
Spread of COVID-19 cannot be fully stopped now, Russia’s chief sanitary doctor says
There are still risks that new epicenters of contamination will emerge, Anna Popova said
Russia’s figure skating teen prodigy Trusova may part with famous coach Tutberidze
Russian web portal Sport24 reported earlier this month that 15-year-old Trusova decided to part with her renowned figure skating coach Eteri Tutberidze and joined the coaching team of Evgeni Plushenko
Venezuela says apprehended second ship with mercenaries
On May 3, the Venezuelan authorities announced that they had successfully foiled an attempt to infiltrate the country by a mercenary group travelling from Colombia looking to stage a coup d’etat in Venezuela
Russian embassy says receives Czech Foreign Ministry’s note concerning consultations
Czech Foreign Minister Tomas Petricek said earlier that there are numerous points of disagreement between the two countries
Russian military experts do everything to save Serbia from pandemic, general says
Serbia’s coronavirus death toll currently stands at 200, as many as 9,677 people have been infected
International air traffic may recover in midsummer - Aeroflot
Оfficial spokesperson of the Russian flag carrier Yulia Spivakova noted that it is difficult to indicate the exact timing of flights so far
Kremlin denies Putin criticized Belarus’s Lukashenko for intention to hold Victory parade
On May 3, Lukashenko said that the 75th Victory anniversary military parade has a deep ideological and emotional meaning for Belarus and therefore it cannot be cancelled despite the coronavirus pandemic
Russia, China were first to meet Moldova’s request to tackle coronavirus — Dodon
The world will change from the geopolitical standpoint after the pandemic, Moldovan President Igor Dodon believes
Russia’s coronavirus cases rise by 10,559 over past day
The total number of cases has reached 165,929
Russia calls on UN secretary general to appoint new envoy for Libya as soon as possible
Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Gennady Kuzmin pointed out that it was only possible to ensure peace in Libya through dialogue between the Libyans
Coronavirus restrictions may be re-imposed in Russa if epidemiological situation worsens
Earlier, sanitary watchdog chief suggested withdrawing the coronavirus restrictions in three stages
Syria’s air defense systems repel Israeli missile attack near Aleppo - agency
According to SANA news agency, the strikes were aimed at military storage facilities near the town of al-Safira
OSCE mission demonstrates full paralysis in Donbass - DPR head
According to Denis Pushilin, the DPR will use every means available when this international security organization completely ignores requests to establish safe conditions and ensure security for peaceful population
Shipbuilders to deliver upgraded Borei-A sub to Russian Navy in late May, says source
The Russian Navy’s press office declined to comment on the information provided by the source
Russian embassy in US gets in touch with 8 more Russian schoolchildren
The Russian embassy in Washington works on their return on the next flight from the east coast, Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov said
