Russia moves up to seventh place among countries with highest number of COVID-19 cases

MOSCOW, May 2. /TASS/. The number of coronavirus cases in Russia has risen by 9,623 to 124,054, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Saturday, adding that the virus growth rate had increased to 21.3%.

That takes Russia up to seventh place among countries with the highest number of infection cases.

A total of 15,013 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country, the death toll has reached 1,222.

According to the center, 4,488 new cases (46.6%) have no symptoms.

Another 5,358 cases have been identified in Moscow, bringing the city’s number of infections to 62,658.

New coronavirus cases have been confirmed in another 82 regions of the country, including 807 in the Moscow region, 323 in St. Petersburg, 320 in the Nizhny Novgorod region, 143 in the Murmansk region and 109 in Dagestan.

A total of 1,793 people were discharged from hospitals in 69 Russian regions in the past 24 regions, including 608 in Moscow, 98 in St. Petersburg, 66 in the Perm region, 56 in Dagestan, 45 in the Moscow region and another 45 in Chechnya.

As many as 57 patients died in the past 24 hours, including 37 in Moscow. The Perm, Khabarovsk, Novosibirsk and Adygea regions recorded two coronavirus deaths each, while the Ingushetia, Udmurt, Chechnya, Tatarstan, Kalmykia, Volgograd, Kaliningrad, Oryol, Orenburg, Saratov and Chelyabinsk regions, as well as the city of Sevastopol, each reported one death.