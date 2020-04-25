About 168,000 people remain under medical supervision in Russia due to COVID-19

MOSCOW, April 25. /TASS/. About 168,000 people remain under medical supervision in Russia on suspicion of having contracted COVID-19, a disease caused by the novel coronavirus, the press service of the Russian Federal Service for the Oversight of Consumer Protection and Welfare informed on Saturday.

"There are 168,000 people remaining under supervision," the message informs.

The federal service informed that over 2.7 mln tests for the novel coronavirus had been conducted in Russia so far. In the past 24 hours, 169,000 tests have been held.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 2,700,000 people have been infected worldwide and more than 191,000 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 750,000 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.

To date, a total of 68,622 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 5,568 patients having recovered from the virus. Russia’s latest data indicates 615 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.