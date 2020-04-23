Hainan to create artificial nests for migratory birds

HAIKOU, April 23. /TASS/. China's Hainan is creating a network of safe artificial nests along migratory bird routes to prevent short circuits on power lines in the region, according to Xinhua.

According to the agency, the South China Electric Grid Corporation since 2017 installed at its facilities about 3,000 small stainless steel constructions resembling bird cages. Compact nests are placed in them at the hight of a dozen meters above the ground.

“More than 70% of the artificial nests we created have found their owners. This year we intend to build another 1,000,” said the company's representative. He noted that all work is carried out with utmost care in order not to damage the ecological balance in the region.

Numerous migratory bird routes pass through Hainan. The province has many tropical marshes and backwaters with mild climate — which makes the island an ideal place, especially from March to July, for the birds to begin their reproductive season. Power lines often run in places favored by birds, among which there are many representatives of rare and exotic species. They periodically make nests in unsafe places - on poles, close to the wires, putting their lives at risk and creating emergency situations.

The Hainan authorities are paying special attention to environmental issues. According to official figures, in the first quarter of 2020, air and groundwater on the island by international standards were completely clean. For three months, the amount of clean energy in the province exceeded 1.89 billion kWh, which corresponds to 28.7% of the supply of electricity to the region's key facilities.