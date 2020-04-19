Kremlin says Putin made difficult decision to put off Victory Day parade

MOSCOW, April 19. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin made a difficult decision on delaying the Victory Day parade, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with "Moscow. Kremlin. Putin" program.

"Certainly, it was probably hard for the president to make such a decision but <...> the health of people is a priority for him," Peskov said.

According to Peskov, May 9 is a holy day for Putin. The Kremlin spokesman expressed confidence that "everyone will still celebrate" the 75th anniversary of victory in the Great Patriotic War.

On Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that both the Victory Day parade and the Immortal Regiment’s march would not be held on May 9, but would take place later this year as soon as the coronavirus threat subsides.