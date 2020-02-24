Missing Russian teenager found in Mexico

MEXICO CITY, February 24. / TASS /. A young Russian woman, who disappeared on February 17 in the western Mexican state of Jalisco has been found, the Prosecutor General's Office of the region twitted on Sunday evening.

"A 15-year-old teenager was found," the message says. "Thank you for your cooperation." No details surrounding the incident have been made public.

On February 22, the Russian Embassy in Mexico told TASS that they are aware of the situation and are assisting in the search for the child.