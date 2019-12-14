Second Russian NTV reporter denied entry to Ukraine in past day

MOSCOW, December 14. /TASS/. Aleksandra Tonkikh, a correspondent of Russia’s NTV channel, was barred from entering Ukraine on Saturday, the channel said.

"The cause behind the ban was the fact that in 2016 Aleksandra Tonkikh visited Crimea," statement said. On Friday night, another NTV reporter, Sergei Savin, was denied entry to Ukraine.

Ukraine’s State Border Guard Service said earlier on Saturday a Russian female journalist was barred from entering the country as it was established that she had visited Crimea, which is considered as a violation of border crossing procedures in Ukraine. The reporter was not identified by the Border Guard Service.

On December 9 at the Paris summit of Normandy Four, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky invited Russian journalists to come to Ukraine and assess the situation in the country in person. In recent years, Russian journalists have been denied entry to the country. On Thursday, reporters of Zvezda television channel were allowed by Ukrainian border guards to cross the border.