Court mitigates punishment for Ukrainian spy to 7 years in prison

MOSCOW, October 15. /TASS/. The Ukrainian court mitigated punishment for Ukrainian citizen Konstantin Davydenko charged with spying for the Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) from 10.5 to seven years in a colony, TASS reported.

"The first-instance court rules to mitigate punishment for Davydenko to seven years of imprisonment," the judge announced the verdict after which it came into legal power.

The session was closed due to the presence of classified materials in the case. The court announced only the ruling and the motives were not disclosed.

Davydenko was found guilty of spying (Section 276 of the Russian Criminal Code). The court found that, while being a recruit of the Ukrainian Security Service and performing reconnaissance tasks, Davydenko intentionally gathered information in Crimea about advanced samples of military equipment, electronics, third-generation communication means and night-vision devices, the leakage of which could have damaged security of the Russian Federation.

According to the case materials, Davydenko pled guilty and acknowledged the offence.