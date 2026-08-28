Scientists from UK, US expected at first SKIF conference in Novosibirsk

NOVOSIBIRSK, August 28. /TASS/. Scientists from the US, UK and Brazil are expected to participate in the first international scientific conference of the Siberian Ring Photon Source (SKIF) Shared Use Center, which is scheduled to take place in late October, the center’s Director Yevgeny Levichev told TASS on the sidelines of the Technoprom forum.

"The pool of speakers includes Brazil, the United States and Britain. There are people ready to present their reports here. Of course, China is traditionally our main area of cooperation at present, along with India, Kazakhstan and Belarus," he said.

Levichev said the conference would be held in late October as part of efforts to raise awareness among scientists of the facility’s capabilities. A program of lectures and tours of the SKIF Shared Use Center has also been prepared.

"We want to promote and explain the opportunities SKIF can offer both scientific institutions and, crucially, industrial companies. Frankly, people from industrial companies, even those involved in scientific research, currently have little idea of what SKIF could offer them. Our goal is to educate them and explain the opportunities SKIF can offer," Levichev emphasized.

Construction of the Siberian Ring Photon Source (SKIF) synchrotron was completed in June 2026. Russian President Vladimir Putin attended its opening ceremony in August, congratulating scientists on the creation of the megascience facility. Once operational, SKIF will enable scientists to "look inside" matter and obtain highly precise data on its structure and behavior.

About the Forum

The 13th International Technological Development Forum Technoprom is being held in Novosibirsk from August 26 to 28, with delegations from 40 countries participating. The forum’s main theme is Russian Science -- the Foundation of Technological Leadership.

A significant part of the program is devoted to the launch of the Siberian Ring Photon Source (SKIF) in Koltsovo and the operation of other megascience facilities. Other tracks focus on intelligent systems and the medicine of the future.

TASS is the general information partner of the Technoprom forum.