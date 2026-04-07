Cooperation in space should have no boundaries for sake of saving people — Roscosmos CEO

MOSCOW, April 7. /TASS/. Space cooperation in the field of rescuing people should be unlimited, Roscosmos CEO Dmitry Bakanov said in an interview with TASS Director General Andrey Kondrashov.

"Cooperation in space should have no boundaries if the goal is noble - helping people," the state space corporation head said.

The Roscosmos CEO cited the example of the BRICS project, within which member countries exchange space images in the event of serious incidents. "When the earthquake struck India, our colleagues requested our images. We were happy to provide them so that we could expedite the cleanup of the disaster aftermath, as lives were at stake. When the fuel oil emergency in the Black Sea occurred, our Chinese partners provided us with their satellite images alongside ours to help expedite the cleanup in the south," Bakanov said.