Russia should not interrupt manned spaceflight program — Roscosmos chief

MOSCOW, April 6. /TASS/. Russia must not interrupt its manned spaceflight program, so it is important to synchronize the completion dates of the International Space Station (ISS) and the deployment of the Russian Orbital Station (ROS), Dmitry Bakanov, CEO of Russia’s State Space Corporation Roscosmos, said in an interview with TASS Director General Andrey Kondrashov.

He also announced that the first ROS module will be deployed in 2028.

"It is important for us to synchronize the completion dates of the International Space Station and the deployment of the Russian Orbital Station so that there is no interruption in our manned spaceflight program," Bakanov said.

In December 2025, Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov announced that Russia had approved a 51.6-degree orbital inclination for the ROS – matching the orbit of the International Space Station. In February, Manturov stated that the ROS would become a key platform for deep space exploration.