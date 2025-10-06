Nobel Week to open in Sweden with announcement of 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine

STOCKHOLM, October 6. /TASS/. The new Nobel Week will open in the Swedish capital with the announcement of the laureate of the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine. In the coming days, the winners in other categories will also be revealed.

The Nobel Committee for Physics will announce its decision on October 7, followed by Chemistry on October 8, and Literature on October 9. On October 10, in Oslo, the Peace Prize laureate will be named. The recipient of the Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel, established by Sweden’s central bank in 1968, will be determined on October 13.

Since 1901, the Nobel Prize in Medicine has been awarded 115 times, with a total of 229 laureates, including 13 women.