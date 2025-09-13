{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Progress MS-32 spacecraft with scientific equipment and a new spacesuit docks with the ISS

The installation will be used as part of the Ekran-M project, designed to use the advantages of the space vacuum to create high-purity semiconductors

MOSCOW, September 13. /TASS/. The Progress MS-32 cargo ship which was launched from the Baikonur spaceport on Thursday, docked with the Zvezda module of the Russian segment of the International Space Station, according to a Roscosmos broadcast.

The Soyuz-2.1a carrier rocket with the Progress MS-32 cargo spacecraft blasted at 06:54 p.m. Moscow time on September 11 from pad No. 31 (Vostok launch complex) at the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan. The ship's flight to the station took about 50 hours.

Progress delivered more than 2.5 tons of cargo to the orbital laboratory, including the new Orlan-MKS No. 7 spacesuit and a unique facility for synthesizing semiconductor materials in space.

The installation will be used as part of the Ekran-M project, designed to use the advantages of the space vacuum to create high-purity semiconductors.

In addition, food for the crew has been sent to the station. As Andrey Vedernikov, head of the space food department of the Research Institute of Food Concentrates Industry and Special Food Technology, told TASS, about 17 kg of fresh fruits and vegetables were sent into space on a truck, including 5 kg of grapefruit and half a kilo of garlic, as well as freeze-dried food, canned goods, drinks, sauces and seasonings, including two types of ketchup.

Progress-MS is a Russian automatic spacecraft that was designed specifically to service orbital stations. It is used to deliver various cargoes (fuel, scientific equipment, oxygen, water, food, etc.) to the ISS, as well as to correct its orbit.

Read more
