Ex-Google, Microsoft engineer says risk of humanity's demise due to AI as high as 95%

LONDON, August 1. /TASS/. The probability of humanity's demise due to the development of artificial intelligence (AI) is "at least 95%," Nate Soares, a former Google and Microsoft engineer and current president of the Machine Intelligence Research Institute, said.

The Times asked the expert to comment on information suggesting that strong AI could emerge within the next 12 months, enabling it to think like a human. At some point, AI could be replaced by artificial superintelligence, which would allow computers to solve problems that humankind can only dream of, such as curing cancer or making intergalactic flights. In such a scenario, there is a risk that AI will begin to perceive humanity as a nuisance.

According to Soares, the probability of this happenning is "at least 95%." He pointed out that no one knows exactly how the huge amount of data that computers process influences these gadgets. The expert also compared the current situation to a car speeding toward a cliff.

The Times pointed out that Soares' scenario is extremely negative and noted that several other notable experts, including US billionaire Elon Musk, estimate the probability of humanity's demise due to AI at 10-20%.