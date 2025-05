MOSCOW, May 9. /TASS/. Talks between Roscosmos and Jared Isaacman, a candidate for the position of NASA Head, are expected to take place soon, Head of Russian state space corporation Dmitry Bakanov told reporters.

"We will be speaking with Jared Isaacman soon," Bakanov said.

At the same time, Roscosmos’ discussions with NASA have been constructive, according to Bakanov’s assessment.