Crew Dragon spaceship carrying Axiom Mission crew docks with International Space Station

NEW YORK, January 20. /TASS/. The SpaceX company’s Crew Dragon spaceship carrying the four-member Axiom Mission 3 crew has docked with the International Space Station (ISS), according to a broadcast on the NASA website.

The docking took place at 5:43 a.m. US East Coast time (10:43 a.m. GMT).

The crew of Axiom Mission 3 is expected to spend about two weeks aboard the ISS, conducting some 30 experiments.

A Falcon 9 carrier rocket blasted off from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center at Cape Canaveral in central Florida at 4:49 p.m. local time (9:49 p.m. GMT) on January 18.

The crew consists of Commander Michael Lopez-Alegria, a former NASA astronaut, Pilot Walter Villadei (Italy), Mission Specialist Marcus Wandt (Sweden) and Misson Specialist Alper Gezeravci, Turkey’s first-ever astronaut.