Kremlin aide criticizes West for ceasing scientific interaction on Arctic with Russia

MOSCOW, January 28. /TASS/. The West's decision to halt cooperation between foreign and Russian scientists on Arctic research is a big loss for science, Russian presidential aide Nikolay Patrushev said in an interview with the Russian newspaper Rossiyskaya Gazeta.

"The West’s decision to put a hard stop to Russian and foreign scientists' cooperation in Arctic research could negatively affect the preservation of marine biodiversity and the advancement of global science," the Russian chairman of the Maritime Board emphasized.

He stressed the need for accurate climate and ecological monitoring of Arctic seas, noting that "climate knows no borders."

Patrushev went on to say that states should work together to enhance scientific and technical cooperation, driven by concerns for the planet’s future.