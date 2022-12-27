Roscosmos reveals 99% successful space launches over past five years

MOSCOW, December 27. /TASS/. Russia’s successful space launches equaled 99% in the past five years and 100% during the last four-year period, the Russian space agency Roscosmos told TASS on Tuesday.

"The annual success rate of carrier rocket launches reached 100% in the past four years. The average success rate over the five-year period reached 99%. Domestic delivery vehicles ensure successful spacecraft launches at the level meeting the best world standards," Roscosmos said in a statement.

In order to raise quality control efficiency, Roscosmos has implemented measures to develop and introduce product digital designing, ensure fault-free production and output quality control, as well as control of the technical condition and reliability of equipment in the process of its operation and improve the system of control of the activity and personal responsibility of managers at all levels, it said.

Roscosmos has enhanced responsibility for managers and contractors in working out measures for preventing breaches in the process of production, ensuring the quality of design and technological documentation, the quality of work, full and timely resource provision for the processes of creating and serial-producing space rocketry, the statement says.

The Russian space agency has also worked out and is implementing a plan of measures to improve the quality of work in developing and testing the software of space systems and complexes, Roscosmos said.

This year, Russia carried out 22 space rocket launches from the Baikonur, Plesetsk, Vostochny and Kourou spaceports.