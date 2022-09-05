Russian Academy of Sciences chief vows to maintain ties with Western colleagues

MOSCOW, September 5. /TASS/. The Russian Academy of Sciences will do all it can to maintain its relations across the globe and foster ties with international scientists, Alexander Sergeyev, the academy’s president, told TASS on Monday.

"We need to preserve a geographical multi-vector front, and make every effort to maintain cooperation. In unfriendly countries, it’s through individual connections, laboratories, and professional communities. In friendly countries, by intensifying work at institutes, universities, agencies and academies," he emphasized.

He also spoke in favor of bolstering scientific cooperation at international venues and as part of international movements, such as UNESCO, the Pugwash Conferences on Science and World Affairs, and International Physicians for the Prevention of Nuclear War.

"Their work without the participation of the Russian Federation loses its meaning," the academy’s president said.

As an example of the Russian Academy of Sciences’ achievements on the international stage, he cited the establishment of the UNESCO-Russia Mendeleev International Prize in the Basic Sciences and the International Year of the Periodic Table of Chemical Elements proclaimed by the UN General Assembly in 2019.