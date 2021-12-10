China successfully launches new satellites Shijian-6 05 — agency

BEIJING, December 10. /TASS/. China has successfully launched a group of satellites Shijian-6 05 by a launch vehicle Long March-4B, Xinhua News Agency reported on Friday.

The launch took place at 08:11 a.m. (03:11 Moscow time) from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center (Northwest China’s Gansu Province).

The information about the number of satellites has not been specified. As the message reads, they will be used for space exploration and new technology tests.

The launch marked the 400th mission of Long March series carrier rockets.