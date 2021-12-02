NASA astronauts return to ISS after spacewalking to replace antenna

NEW YORK, December 2. /TASS/. US astronauts Thomas Marshburn and Kayla Barron returned aboard the International Space Station after carrying out a spacewalk in order to replace a malfunctioning antenna Thursday. The spacewalk was livestreamed on the NASA website.

The spacewalk began at 06:15 Eastern Time and ended on 12:47, meaning the astronauts completed their task within the planned six and a half hours.

Earlier, NASA reported that the antenna, installed on a solar panel farm had stopped transmitting a signal recently. Although this malfunction did not affect the ISS operation significantly, NASA preferred to have a fully functioning communication system.

The spacewalk was initially planned for November 30, but NASA cancelled this operation mere hours before it could begin, pointing to "approaching debris." Later, NASA came to conclusion that the debris does not threaten the station or the astronauts.