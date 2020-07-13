Russian cosmonauts ready to fly on US and Chinese spacecraft - Roscosmos chief

MOSCOW, July 14. /TASS/. Russian cosmonauts are ready to fly to the orbit both on US and Chinese manned spacecraft, Head of Russian State Space Corporation Roscosmos Dmitry Rogozin said in an interview with Komsomolskaya Pravda radio station.

"We are ready to fly on American spacecraft, we are ready to fly on Chinese spacecraft. Probably, the Chinese are prepared to fly on our spacecraft and the Americans continue flying on Soyuz," Rogozin said.

According to the state corporation’s chief, this cooperation is normal for manned spacecraft. Meanwhile, the Roscosmos head stressed that the flights of Russian crew on US spacecraft, including SpaceX and Boeing, were possible only after their certification.

NASA stopped crewed flights in 2011 after the Space Shuttle program came to an end. Since then all astronauts were delivered to the International Space Station and back by Russia’s Soyuz spacecraft.

The Crew Dragon was successfully launched atop a Falcon 9 carrier rocket from the spaceport at Cape Canaveral, Florida, on May 30. The next day the spacecraft docked with the ISS.