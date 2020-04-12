Roscosmos plans to present Sfera satellite program to government in Q2 2020

MOSCOW, April 12. /TASS/. The Russian state rocket and space corporation Roscosmos plans to submit an updated and agreed Sfera subprogram project of the state program of the Russian Space Activity to the government for approval in the second quarter of this year, department director of Roscosmos Sergei Prokhorov told TASS.

"The majority of agencies have already endorsed it. We plan to present it to the government for approval in the second quarter," Prokhorov said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin informed about the Sfera program during the televised Q&A line on June 7, 2018. The country plans to launch over 600 communication and Earth remote sensing satellites during several years, he noted. Development of the satellite communication system, a Russian counterpart of OneWeb was provided in the Digital Economy program approved in summer 2017.