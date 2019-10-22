Mendeleev prize important to push science forward — Russian envoy to UNESCO

PARIS, October 22. /TASS/. The international Dmitri Mendeleev prize will become an important stimulus to develop science further and encourage young scientists, Russia’s Permanent Representative to UNESCO Alexander Kuznetsov told TASS commenting on a decision made by the UNESCO Executive Board to establish a prize for fundamental research to commemorate the renowned Russian scientist.

Kuznetsov recalled that the UN General Assembly had designated 2019 as the International Year of the Periodic Table to commemorate the 150th anniversary of Mendeleev discovering the periodic law. UNESCO Director General Audrey Azoulay officially launched the International Year of the Periodic Table at a ceremony in Paris in January.

"Russia has always put and continues to put a priority on the scientific component of UNESCO’s work and international scientific cooperation," Kuznetsov underlined, adding that "Russia has been actively participating from the very beginning in the International Year of the Periodic Table that our celebrated compatriot [Mendeleev] began developing, whose contribution to science is well known."

"Establishment of a UNESCO and Russia prize for achievements in fundamental sciences is a very substantial finale of the year," Kuznetsov said. He announced that "the prize fund will be $500,000 a year, it will be awarded annually to two scientists for breakthrough innovations in the area of fundamental sciences." "We are hoping that it will serve as an important push towards scientific development, encouragement of scientists particularly youngsters and women," he underlined. According to him, the prize "will contribute to broader promotion of science."

The Russian envoy noted that "the Executive Board decision to create this prize was unanimously supported by member states yesterday and welcomed with applause." "The members of the Executive Board did not have a single question on this proposal, so the prize can be considered established," he emphasized.

The Mendeleev prize will become the biggest award in the area of fundamental sciences in the interests of sustainable development under the UNESCO auspices. The first prize is planned to be presented in 2020. Leading global scientists are expected to make up the review board.

International Year of the Periodic Table

The International Year of the Periodic Table is held under UNESCO’s auspices in many countries around the world — Russia, France, Spain, Sweden, Japan and others. As part of the International Year, Russia has been holding more than 500 scientific and educational events to attract school children, students and youngsters to science and its achievements.

In September, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev told a meeting with Nobel laureates, heads of chemical associations and representatives of Russian and international scientific organizations that Russia had filed a proposal to UNESCO to create a Mendeleev prize for young scientists.