Proton-M carrier rocket to deliver Spektr-RG space observatory to orbit on June 21

BAIKONUR, June 21. /TASS/. The Proton-M carrier rocket with the DM-03 upper stage will deliver the Spektr-RG space observatory to the orbit on Friday. The launch will be performed at 3:17pm Moscow time from the launchpad No 81 at the Baikonur spaceport.

Russia's Roscosmos space corporation said earlier that a state commission will meet in the morning to approve fueling the rocket and launching it.

The main task of the joint Russian-European observatory Spektr-RG is to conduct an X-ray survey that will help detect many new clusters of galaxies and active agalctic nuclei.

This will be the second Proton-M launch in 2019. The first launch took place on May 30, when the carrier rocket delivered the Yamal-601 communications satellite to the orbit.

Roscosmos head Dmitry Rogozin and President of the Russian Academy of Sciences Alexander Sergeyev will be present at the Baikonur spaceport during the launch.