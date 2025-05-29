Russia pays special attention to economic ties with Uzbekistan — prime minister

MOSCOW, May 29. /TASS/. Russia values good-neighborly relations with Uzbekistan, pays special attention to trade and economic cooperation with this country, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said at a meeting with first assistant to the president of the republic, Saida Mirziyoyeva.

"Uzbekistan is a very important, reliable ally of Russia. We sincerely value our good-neighborly, fraternal relations," he said. Mishustin noted the coordinated work of the governments of the two countries. "We pay special attention to trade and economic cooperation, strengthening humanitarian and cultural ties," he added.

The prime minister noted that days of Russian culture in Uzbekistan kick off on Thursday in Tashkent. The Russian delegation will be represented by Minister of Culture Olga Lyubimova.

"We are very grateful to the leadership of Uzbekistan for their attentive and sensitive attitude towards the Russian language," said the head of the Russian government.

He drew attention to the fact that Uzbekistan has the largest network of branches of Russian universities abroad, and more than 56,000 citizens of this country are currently studying in Russia.

"I would like to take this opportunity to ask you to convey the kindest words and heartfelt wishes to the President of Uzbekistan, the respected Shavkat Miromonovich Mirziyoyev, from the President of Russia Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin and, of course, from me personally," Mishustin said.