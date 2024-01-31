Russia foils 11 Ukrainian attempts to strengthen positions in Donetsk area — top brass

MOSCOW, January 31. /TASS/. Russia’s battlegroup East thwarted 11 Ukrainian attempts to strengthen their forward positions and rotate its manpower in the south Donetsk area over the past 24 hours, the group’s spokesman, Alexander Gordeyev, told TASS.

"During the past 24 hours, Russian forces foiled 11 Ukrainian attempts to strengthen their forward positions and to carry out rotation of fighters near the settlements of Novomikhailovka, Ugledar, Urozhaynoye and Priyutnoye. The enemy's losses amounted to up to 60 servicemen, a tank, two vehicles, two UK-made FH70 towed howitzers and one D-30 howitzer," the spokesman said, adding that bomber air strikes, artillery fire and heavy flame-throwing systems hit strongholds and accumulation of manpower of the Ukrainian 31st, 72nd mechanized, 79th air assault brigades and 116th territorial defense brigade in the areas of Konstantinovka, Novomikhailovka and Antonovka.