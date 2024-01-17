Russia-Australia relations reach new low, MFA says

MOSCOW, January 17. /TASS/. Relations between Russia and Australia are at their lowest point due to Canberra's joining the anti-Russian Western campaign, and Moscow hopes the Australian authorities will reconsider their actions, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

According to the ministry, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko received recently appointed Australian Ambassador to Moscow John Gearing on Wednesday to discuss topical issues of bilateral relations.

"During the conversation the ambassador was informed that the ties between the two countries are at their lowest point due to the current policy of Canberra, which has joined the anti-Russian campaign unleashed by the West. The hope was expressed that the Australian authorities will reconsider this harmful policy, which goes against our peoples' interests as well as the tasks of building a prosperous and safe Asia-Pacific region," the statement reads.

Russian President Vladimir Putin received the credentials of the Australian ambassador on December 4. The ceremony was traditionally held in the Alexander Hall of the Grand Kremlin Palace.