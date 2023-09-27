Russia ready to make agreements on Ukraine based on situation on ground — Lavrov

MOSCOW, September 28. /TASS/. Moscow is ready for talks on Ukraine, which would take the situation on the ground and Russian security interests into account, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with TASS.

"Our position remains the same: we are ready to make agreements provided that the current situation on the ground is taken into account, as well as our position that everyone is well aware of and our security interests, including the need to prevent the creation of a hostile Nazi regime near Russian borders, which is openly declaring the goal to eliminate all things Russian in the areas in Crimea and Novorossiya that Russian people have been exploring and developing for centuries," he pointed out.

Lavrov stated earlier that the longer Kiev delayed talks with Moscow, the more difficult it would be to reach an agreement. According to him, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky’s ban on talks with Moscow should be lifted to pave the way for dialogue.