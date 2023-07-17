Transport Ministry denies reports about damage to Crimean Bridge bearing

MOSCOW, July 17. /TASS/. Russia’s Transport Ministry did not confirm the information about the damage to the bearing of the Crimean Bridge, there is damage to the roadway on the spans of the structure from the side of the Republic of Crimea. The press service of the ministry stated this on Monday.

"Russia’s Transport Ministry reported that from the side of the Crimean River there is damage to the roadway on the spans of the Crimean Bridge. The structures of the spans themselves are on their supports. <…>The ministry did not confirm the earlier media reports about damage to the supports of the bridge," the statement says.

The ministry stressed that the inspection of the condition of the bridge is underway.

Earlier, the head of the Republic of Crimea, Sergey Aksyonov announced a suspension of traffic on the Crimean Bridge due to an emergency in the area of the 145th footing. He did not specify the nature of the incident. Motorists were urged to refrain from traveling to the bridge and use an alternative land route through new regions of Russia. The Crimean authorities stated that the region has all the necessary stocks of fuels and lubricants, food and industrial goods. An operational headquarters has been set up in the Temryuk district, located near the Crimean Bridge.