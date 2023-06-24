Chechen commandos leave for areas of tensions - Kadyrov

MOSCOW, June 24. /TASS/. Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov has slammed the armed mutiny of the PMC Wagner as betrayal and said that Chechen commandos are on the way to the areas of tensions.

"What is happening is not an ultimatum to the Ministry of Defense," he wrote on his Telegram channel. "It is a challenge to the state. To counter this challenge, it is necessary for the military, security forces, governors and the civilian population to rally all around the national leader. Soldiers of the Ministry of Defense and Chechnya’s units of the National Guard (Rosgvardiya) have already left for the areas of tensions. We will do everything to preserve the unity of Russia and to protect its statehood!" Kadyrov wrote.

He is certain Russian President Vladimir Putin takes decisions "in a balanced and scrupulous manner."

"Each of us sees only one part of the map, but he sees it all! The president noted quite correctly in his address to the nation - this is a military mutiny! There is no excuse for such actions! I fully support Putin’s every word," Kadyrov said.

He urged the servicemen of the North Caucasus Military District not to yield to provocations.

"Whatever aims some may declare and whatever promises some may give - at a time like this the security of the state and unity of Russian society is above all! Look at how our enemies in the West are taking advantage of this situation. How many insinuations, how many lies, how many false appeals that frighten our citizens and create the danger of a destabilizing situation are being used. These are the expected consequences of Prigozhin's treacherous march," Kadyrov wrote.

He reiterated that the current events were a challenge to the state. "It is necessary for the military, security forces, governors and the civilian population to rally around the national leader," he stressed.