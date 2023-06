MOSCOW, June 18. /TASS/. Seven people, including four children, have died in a fire in a private house in the village of Saitovo in the Republic of Tatarstan, the press service for the Russian emergencies ministry’s regional department said on Sunday.

According to the press service, eight people, including four children, lived in the house. Local police said it was a dysfunctional family. "The mother of the children managed to leave the burning house," the press service said.