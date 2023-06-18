Putin does not tule out that Zaluzhny could be outside Ukraine

MOSCOW, June 18. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin does not rule out that Ukrainian Army Commander-in-Chief Valery Zaluzhny could be abroad, Putin said during a conversation with Russian journalists covering the special military operation in Ukraine.

"I know. I think I know," the president said in response to a question about Zaluzhny's whereabouts. "I think he is abroad. But I could be wrong," Putin said.

The media first reported Zaluzhny's serious injury in May. The Ukrainian Defense Ministry denied the information, but Zaluzhny has not been seen in public for a long time and did not attend a NATO committee meeting at the level of chiefs of staff.

Russian Foreign Intelligence Service Director Sergey Naryshkin told reporters earlier that Russia was receiving updates on Zaluzhny's condition, but wouldn't disclose any details. Earlier, Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Anna Malyar denied speculation that Zaluzhny had been wounded.