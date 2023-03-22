Medvedev believes threat of nuclear conflict has only grown

MOSCOW, March 22. /TASS/. Not only has the threat of a nuclear conflict failed to vanish, but it has turned out to be more pressing, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dimity Medvedev told Russian reporters and users of the VK social network.

"Has the threat of a nuclear conflict gone away? No, it has not. It has increased," he stressed. "Each day of foreign weapons shipments to Ukraine will eventually bring closer this nuclear apocalypse," the politician warned.

Medvedev uploaded an excerpt of the interview to his Telegram channel on Wednesday night.