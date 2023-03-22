Moscow Region epidemiologists report suspected case of anthrax

MOSCOW, March 22. /TASS/. The Moscow Region branch of the Russian consumer protection and sanitary watchdog has reported a suspected case of anthrax in a citizen who arrived in the area from the Chuvash Region.

"The department’s specialists have immediately launched an epidemiological investigation. A series of mandatory epidemic-prevention measures has been organized. Sanitary decontamination has been carried out at the [afflicted] citizen’s place of residence," the agency’s press service said.

The patient was reported to have been hospitalized in the Moscow Region.

"The situation is under the control of specialists," the press service assured the public.