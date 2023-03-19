Mariupol residents actively returning to city, Deputy PM Khusnullin reports to Putin

MARIUPOL, March 19. /TASS/. Mariupol residents that left the city earlier due to fighting, have been actively returning, with growth of the population registered, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin reported to President Vladimir Putin.

"People have started actively returning, with growth of the population registered," he said in video footage of Putin’s working visit to Mariupol posted on Sunday.

Jobs are being created in the city, Deputy PM added. "Each enterprise has been spelled out: how much, who invests, what source, who is in charge, how much jobs should be created," he noted.

New heating season

Mariupol homes to be efficiently heated in new season, Deputy PM assures.

"This year’s task for the heating season is to efficiently heat all ruined facilities. <…> There are 1,829 facilities in total, all will be fully heated," Khusnullin said.

Last year 1,514 facilities were connected to the heating system, he added.

Mariupol port

According to the official, Mariupol port is in good condition.

"The outlook is promising for the seaport, the port is in good condition. <…> It is starting to function as a construction and transshipment base," Khusnullin pointed out.

Deputy Head of the Russian Federal Agency of Maritime and River Transport Konstantin Anisimov said on March 13 that the ports of Mariupol and Berdyansk would be engaged in cargo traffic during the navigation season of 2023, adding that it was premature to talk about the development of passenger traffic.