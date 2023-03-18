Putin arrives in Sevastopol by car he drives himself

SEVASTOPOL, March 18. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has arrived in Sevastopol on the day of the ninth anniversary of Crimea’s reunification with Russia at the wheel of a car, Sevastopol Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev said on his Telegram channel.

"Our president knows how to surprise. In a good sense. Today we were supposed to inaugurate a children's art school. Everything was ready for a video conference and a report to the president via a special communication link. In the end, the president came personally. By car. He was at the wheel himself. On such a historic day, the president is always with Sevastopol and the people of Sevastopol. Our country has an incredible leader," Razvozhayev wrote.

Together with the chairman of the Patriarchal Council for Culture, Metropolitan Tikhon (Shevkunov) of Pskov and Porkhov, he showed Putin about a new children's art school and children's center Korsun. This is the first part of a large-scale project of the Tauric Chersonese historical and archaeological park.

"This idea, proposed by Metropolitan Tikhon, of Pskov and Porkhov, which was supported by the president, is being implemented at an incredible pace thanks to military builders’ efforts," Razvozhayev said.

Earlier it was reported that the children's art and aesthetic center and school Korsun would become part of a large cultural and educational site - the historical and archaeological museum-reserve Tauric Chersonese. On an area of 24 hectares there will be a museum of antiquity and Byzantium, an international archaeological center, an amphitheater, a reconstructed quarter of the ancient city, including museum and archaeological expositions, souvenir shops, cafes, a museum of Crimea, an archaeological landscape park, a tourist center, a museum of Christianity, a humanitarian center Korsun, a parking for 1,380 cars and other facilities.

The construction of the museum-reserve Tauric Chersonese is being carried out by specialists of the Russian Defense Ministry on instruction from President Vladimir Putin.