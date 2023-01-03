Russian forces eliminate over 130 foreign mercenaries in Ukraine operation - top brass

MOSCOW, January 3. /TASS/. The Russian Aerospace Forces delivered a strike on the deployment site of the Ukrainian army’s foreign legion in the Donetsk People’s Republic, eliminating over 130 mercenaries in the past day during the special military operation in Ukraine, Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported on Tuesday.

"Precision strikes by the Russian Aerospace Forces against the temporary deployment sites of foreign legion units in areas near the settlement of Maslyakovka and the city of Kramatorsk in the Donetsk People’s Republic eliminated over 130 foreign mercenaries," the spokesman said.