Russia reports 33,186 new daily COVID-19 cases, 103 deaths

MOSCOW, October 1. /TASS/. Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 33,186 over the past day to 21,018,942, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Saturday.

A day earlier, 37,286 daily cases were recorded.

As many as 2,644 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, down 2.9% from a day earlier. The number of hospitalized patients increased in 35 regions, while in 41 regions the figure decreased. The situation remained unchanged in nine regions. A day earlier, 2,723 people were rushed to hospitals.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 2,221 over the past day versus 3,341 cases a day earlier, reaching 3,197,769 since the start of the pandemic, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 1,864 over the past day versus 1,836 a day earlier, reaching 1,758,340.

COVID-19 recoveries

Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 52,628 over the past day, reaching 20,093,616 the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Saturday.

A day earlier 61,225 patients recovered.

COVID-19 death toll

Russia’s COVID-19 death toll rose by 103 over the past day, reaching 387,372 since the onset of the pandemic, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Saturday.

A day earlier 106 COVID-19 deaths were registered.