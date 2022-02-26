Russia to determine steps following suspension from Council of Europe - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, February 26. /TASS/. Moscow will soon determine its steps following Russia’s suspension from the Council of Europe, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a statement on Saturday.

"We will soon determine our future steps. Those who initiated and supported this faulty decision will bear full responsibility for the collapse of the common legal and humanitarian space on the continent and the disastrous consequences that the Council of Europe will inevitably face. Without Russia, the Council of Europe will lose its pan-Europe identity and eventually, its reason for existence," she pointed out.

The Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe made a politicized decision to suspend Russia from the council, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"The clearly politicized decision by the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe is another proof that the Council of Europe has lost its independence, turning into an obedient tool for the Western bloc and its satellites, caught in double standards," the statement reads.