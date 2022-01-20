Russia records another 38,850 coronavirus cases, highest daily number since Nov 13

MOSCOW, January 20. /TASS/. Russia recorded 38,850 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, the highest daily number since November 13, 2021, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Thursday. The total number of cases has reached 10,938,261.

Russia’s coronavirus growth rate was 0.36%.

In particular, 4,753 cases were reported in St. Petersburg in the past day, 2,795 in the Moscow region, 661 in the Nizhny Novgorod region, 695 in the Sverdlovsk region and 527 in the Samara region.

Patients' deaths

Russia recorded 684 coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours, down from 698 the day before. The daily number of fatalities was below 700 for the fifth consecutive day. The total death toll has climbed to 324,060.

According to data from the crisis center, 2.96% of coronavirus patients have died in Russia.

In particular, 70 fatalities were reported in Moscow in the past day, 60 in St. Petersburg, 39 in the Moscow region, 26 in the Altai region and 25 in the Krasnoyarsk region.

Patients' recoveries

Russia’s coronavirus recoveries rose by 24,478 to 9,950,333 in the past 24 hours.

According to data from the crisis center, 91% of coronavirus patients have recovered in Russia.

In particular, 2,646 recoveries were confirmed in St. Petersburg in the past day, 2,307 in Moscow, 1,554 in the Voronezh region, 1,398 in the Samara region and 1,313 in the Moscow region.