Scale of natural disasters in some Russian regions unprecedented, Putin says

NOVO-OGARYOVO, August 14. /TASS/. The scale of natural disasters in some constituent entities of Russia is currently unprecedented, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday at a meeting on dealing with the aftermath of flooding and wildfires in a number of Russian regions.

"First of all, we will talk about wildfires in Yakutia and also about the flooded populated areas in Crimea in the Krasnodar Region. We see, we understand that the scale of natural disasters is absolutely unprecedented. For example, in the south, monthly rainfall is observed within a few hours. In Siberia, the Far East, the environmental, climatic, atmospheric conditions are such that wildfires spread rapidly amid drought and wind gusts," he said.