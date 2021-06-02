Switzerland didn’t require Russian delegation to get Covid tests for summit with US

MOSCOW, June 2. /TASS/. Switzerland did not request the Russian delegation to provide proof of vaccination or negative Covid tests to be cleared to participate in the summit with the US in Geneva on June 16, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS.

"No," he said when asked if the Russian delegation is subject to the same rules as reporters covering the event.

Per earlier reports, Switzerland launched the accreditation procedure for journalists reporting on the summit between Russian and US Presidents Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden. This will be the first Russian-American summit since July 2018 when Putin met with then US President Donald Trump in Helsinki.