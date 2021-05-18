Putin orders to beef up security in St. Petersburg, Leningrad Region ahead of Euro 2020

MOSCOW, May 18. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered to enhance security in St. Petersburg and the Vyborgsky district in the Leningrad Region on June 2-July 12, 2021 in connection with holding matches of the 2020 UEFA European Football Championship, a decree published on the official legal information portal said.

The president also ordered to set up an inter-agency crisis center on ensuring security at Euro 2020 matches and approved a respective regulation. The crisis center will consist of 17 deputy heads of the Federal Security Service, the Interior Ministry, the Emergencies Ministry, the Foreign Ministry, the Ministry of Sport, the Ministry of Transport, the Defense Ministry, the Foreign Intelligence Service, the Federal Protective Service, the National Guard and other ministries and agencies.

The UEFA European Championship matches will be held from June 11 to July 11, 2021. St. Petersburg will host seven matches: Belgium - Russia (June 12), Poland-Slovakia (June 14), Finland - Russia (June 16), Sweden-Slovakia (June 18), Finland - Belgium (June 21), Sweden-Poland (June 23) as well as one of the tournament’s quarterfinals on July 2.