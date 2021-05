SOCHI, May 10. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin believes that the situation with the spread of coronavirus in Russia remains stable, he told reporters on Monday.

"The situation in the country, according to experts, remains stable," Putin said.

Around 21.5 mln Russians have already been vaccinated against coronavirus, Putin said.

"We have 21.5 mln people who have been already vaccinated. The country’s results are very good," he said.