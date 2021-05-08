DNA database helped to solve 30,000 crimes in Russia since 2009 — interior ministry

MOSCOW, May 8. /TASS/. More than 30,000 criminal cases have been solved in Russia since 2009 with the help of a DNA profile database, with over 70,000 perpetrators identified, the Russian Interior Ministry’s press service said answering to a request from TASS.

"By now, the use of the federal database of genetic information has helped to solve over 30,000 crimes, most of them serious and particularly serious. DNA tests by forensic units helped to identify over 70,000 individuals involved in crimes," a ministry spokesperson said, describing DNA tests as one of the most effective instruments in criminal investigation.

At present, 74 DNA analysis labs are working in Russia - one at the Interior Ministry’s forensic center and 73 at forensic units in Russian regions. Investigators have been using the federal database of DNA profiles since 2009.